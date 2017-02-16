Chesapeake security guard charged with murder of man playing Pokemon Go
The man accused in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man playing Pokemon Go has been charged with murder. 21-year-old Jonathan Cromwell has been charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a murder.
