Chesapeake security guard charged with murder of man playing Pokemon Go

23 hrs ago

The man accused in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man playing Pokemon Go has been charged with murder. 21-year-old Jonathan Cromwell has been charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a murder.

