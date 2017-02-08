Chesapeake man sentenced for using counterfeit money in drug deal, killing dealer
A 20-year-old man was sentenced to 27 years and 7 months Wednesday for using counterfeit money during a drug deal and for killing the drug dealer. The Commonwealth's Attorney for the city of Virginia Beach, announced that Jon'nathan Kiondre Miller formerly of Chesapeake was sentenced for Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.
