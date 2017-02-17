Associa Cares January Donations Total More Than $16K

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2017 -- Associa , the industry's largest community management firm, distributed a record-breaking $668,000 to relief efforts in 2016 and begins this year by giving $16,500 in January to families who experienced a crisis at home. The funds were donated on behalf of Associa Cares , an organization set up to benefit families across the country that are in need of assistance following a catastrophe at home such as a flood, fire or tornado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.