Associa Cares January Donations Total...

Associa Cares January Donations Total More Than $16K

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: GlobeNewswire

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2017 -- Associa , the industry's largest community management firm, distributed a record-breaking $668,000 to relief efforts in 2016 and begins this year by giving $16,500 in January to families who experienced a crisis at home. The funds were donated on behalf of Associa Cares , an organization set up to benefit families across the country that are in need of assistance following a catastrophe at home such as a flood, fire or tornado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min RoxLo 1,496,991
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Julia 63,296
Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids 3 hr viginiavigilante 10
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 20 hr inmate from a lv5 39
Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13) Mon Tom Pain 12
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Mon Kim Mann-Douglas 836
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) Feb 18 Martin garey 7
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,037 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC