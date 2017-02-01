Virginia security guard 'shot dead man' playing Pokemon Go

The wedding assassin: Hitman follows bride and groom as they walk down the aisle during Brazilian wedding... before pulling out a handgun and shooting at guests Virginia security guard 'shot dead a 60-year-old Chinese man' who was playing Pokemon Go to bond with his grandchildren Jiansheng Chen was sitting in his van in a parking lot in Chesapeake, Virginia last Thursday when an altercation broke out between him and a security guard. Chen's attorney Greg Sandler said the grandfather was parked outside the neighborhood's clubhouse because it was also Pokemon Go gym location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.