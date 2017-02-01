Virginia security guard 'shot dead ma...

Virginia security guard 'shot dead man' playing Pokemon Go

The wedding assassin: Hitman follows bride and groom as they walk down the aisle during Brazilian wedding... before pulling out a handgun and shooting at guests Virginia security guard 'shot dead a 60-year-old Chinese man' who was playing Pokemon Go to bond with his grandchildren Jiansheng Chen was sitting in his van in a parking lot in Chesapeake, Virginia last Thursday when an altercation broke out between him and a security guard. Chen's attorney Greg Sandler said the grandfather was parked outside the neighborhood's clubhouse because it was also Pokemon Go gym location.

