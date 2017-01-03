Snowplow gives North Carolina woman in labor hospital lift
For more reasons than the weather, a North Carolina man was glad to see a snowplow as he tried to get his pregnant wife to a hospital in nearby Chesapeake, Virginia, during the weekend storm. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported that Hugh Dawson of Moyock, North Carolina, headed to a hospital about 25 miles away in Virginia with his wife Stephanie about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
