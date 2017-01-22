Senate panel kills bill to impose dis...

Senate panel kills bill to impose disposable plastic bag tax

The Senate Finance Committee has killed a bill to impose a 5-cent tax on disposable plastic bags that stores give their customers. But the proposal's sponsor says he isn't giving up.

