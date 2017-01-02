Police: Chesapeake phone store employee robbed at gunpoint
Officers were called to the Boost Mobile Store in the 1100 block of Military Highway after a robbery took place at 6:08 p.m. According to police, an unknown black male entered the store armed with a hand gun and demanded money from an employee. After receiving an undetermined amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot.
