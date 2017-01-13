Officials slam Cook for wind project ...

Officials slam Cook for wind project shutdown effort

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Advance

Several of them also accused state Sen. Bill Cook, R-Beaufort, of acting against his district's interests by joining those efforts. One said Cook is "no longer my senator," while another said the senator owes the region an apology for being part of the effort to shut down the wind project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Grey Ghost 1,477,333
News Only 10 channels - and nothing's on, inmates co... (Oct '08) 9 hr Peggy Eilson 112
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu mdbuilder 62,841
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Jan 10 Kashus Klay 113
I am here Jan 10 The King of Va Beach 1
Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14) Jan 10 Porrus Poope 19
News Top 10 Italian dishes (Mar '09) Jan 10 El-massah shabeeb 4
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,614 • Total comments across all topics: 277,893,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC