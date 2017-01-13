Officials slam Cook for wind project shutdown effort
Several of them also accused state Sen. Bill Cook, R-Beaufort, of acting against his district's interests by joining those efforts. One said Cook is "no longer my senator," while another said the senator owes the region an apology for being part of the effort to shut down the wind project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,477,333
|Only 10 channels - and nothing's on, inmates co... (Oct '08)
|9 hr
|Peggy Eilson
|112
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|mdbuilder
|62,841
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 10
|Kashus Klay
|113
|I am here
|Jan 10
|The King of Va Beach
|1
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|Jan 10
|Porrus Poope
|19
|Top 10 Italian dishes (Mar '09)
|Jan 10
|El-massah shabeeb
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC