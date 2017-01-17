NC lawmakers aim to stop wind farm

Tuesday Jan 17

According to the Associated Press, a group of GOP law makers are aiming to scupper the state's first large-scale wind farm , even though that farm is already built and pretty much ready to power up. The problem, they say, is that the 104 turbines may interfere with Navy radar systems in Chesapeake, Virginia.

