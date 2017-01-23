Meeting for proposed juvenile justice...

Meeting for proposed juvenile justice center scheduled tonight in Chesapeake

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

The City of Chesapeake and the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice have scheduled an informational meeting for 5 p.m. at Hugo Owens Middle School to discuss the Joint Juvenile Justice Center . The center is proposed to go in a site on South Military Highway in Deep Creek.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min ritedownthemiddle 1,483,885
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,986
Are navy Chiefs dirtballs 4 hr Todd 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) 10 hr Moses Morales 120
News Antique tags (May '07) Jan 21 76corvette 30
News Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac... Jan 20 Ben Quick 7
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 19 truth 7,994
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,297 • Total comments across all topics: 278,191,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC