Meeting for proposed juvenile justice center scheduled tonight in Chesapeake
The City of Chesapeake and the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice have scheduled an informational meeting for 5 p.m. at Hugo Owens Middle School to discuss the Joint Juvenile Justice Center . The center is proposed to go in a site on South Military Highway in Deep Creek.
