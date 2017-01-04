Kay Properties and Investments Announces Fully Subscribed 1031...
The Battlefield Technology Center DST was a Regulation D, 506 , 1031 exchange DST offering available to accredited 1031 exchange and direct cash investors. The 100% occupied, high quality office property is well located in Chesapeake, VA and was designed as an all-cash/debt-free DST offering.
