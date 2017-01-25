Jones: Bill won't affect wind farm
A bill cosponsored by U.S. Rep. Walter Jones is designed to curb construction of wind farms near military installations but will not affect the nearly completed $400 million Amazon Wind Farm US East project, a spokeswoman for the congressman said Wednesday. "I think there's a misnomer," Jones spokeswoman Allison Tucker said of the legislation Jones, R-N.C., jointly introduced on Tuesday with two other congressmen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,484,987
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,991
|Are navy Chiefs dirtballs
|Tue
|Vince Carter
|3
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Jan 23
|Moses Morales
|120
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac...
|Jan 20
|Ben Quick
|7
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 19
|truth
|7,994
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC