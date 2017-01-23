Great Bridge restaurants targetted by...

Great Bridge restaurants targetted by thieves in recent weeks

Monday

The owner of several restaurants in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake says he has been hit twice in recent weeks by thieves. Saturday night, about 30 minutes after the last person left Lockside for the night, two men can be seen on surveillance video stealing a mounted television from a back deck on the water.

