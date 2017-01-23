Great Bridge restaurants targetted by thieves in recent weeks
The owner of several restaurants in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake says he has been hit twice in recent weeks by thieves. Saturday night, about 30 minutes after the last person left Lockside for the night, two men can be seen on surveillance video stealing a mounted television from a back deck on the water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Guest
|1,484,434
|Are navy Chiefs dirtballs
|12 hr
|Vince Carter
|3
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|Into The Night
|62,985
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Mon
|Moses Morales
|120
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac...
|Jan 20
|Ben Quick
|7
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 19
|truth
|7,994
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC