DBi Services Acquires TME Enterprises to Expand Infrastructure Maintenance Operations

DBi Services announced its second acquisition in the past two months as the Hazelton, Pennsylvania-based company continues to build its position as a leading provider of infrastructure maintenance and facility management services. With the purchase of TME Enterprises, DBi Services picked up a company, based in Chesapeake, Virginia, that provides mowing along highway right of ways and facility maintenance for highway rest stops, schools, parks, libraries, fire stations, water tower and waste water treatment sites, along with high-security government facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.