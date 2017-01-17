DBi Services Acquires TME Enterprises to Expand Infrastructure Maintenance Operations
DBi Services announced its second acquisition in the past two months as the Hazelton, Pennsylvania-based company continues to build its position as a leading provider of infrastructure maintenance and facility management services. With the purchase of TME Enterprises, DBi Services picked up a company, based in Chesapeake, Virginia, that provides mowing along highway right of ways and facility maintenance for highway rest stops, schools, parks, libraries, fire stations, water tower and waste water treatment sites, along with high-security government facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|23 min
|Anti-Communist
|1,481,955
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,959
|Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac...
|9 hr
|Ben Quick
|7
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Thu
|Stop crying
|29
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|truth
|7,994
|Man Pays Parking Ticket 60 Years Late (Aug '06)
|Thu
|Suezanne
|4
|CFCMI Christian Church in Norfolk (Sep '08)
|Jan 17
|Alex
|27
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC