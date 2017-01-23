Commentary: What's a Couple Thousand ...

Commentary: What's a Couple Thousand Bills, Anyway?

1 hr ago

Jan. 11 marked the beginning of the 2017 General Assembly 46-day "short" session. My colleagues and I have begun considering the more than 2,394 bills introduced to date, including 35 of mine.

