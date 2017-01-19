Chesapeake police seek suspect that s...

Chesapeake police seek suspect that stole $320 worth of jeans

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Harald Frey had 22 points and made 5 of 7 from 3-point range to help Montana State beat Sacramento State 74-65 on CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake police are looking for a suspect that stole $320 worth of jeans from a department store in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min President Trump 1,483,625
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) 53 min Moses Morales 120
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr OzRitz 62,982
News Antique tags (May '07) Sat 76corvette 30
News Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac... Jan 20 Ben Quick 7
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 19 truth 7,994
News Man Pays Parking Ticket 60 Years Late (Aug '06) Jan 19 Suezanne 4
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,245 • Total comments across all topics: 278,176,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC