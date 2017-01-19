Chesapeake police seek suspect that stole $320 worth of jeans
Harald Frey had 22 points and made 5 of 7 from 3-point range to help Montana State beat Sacramento State 74-65 on CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake police are looking for a suspect that stole $320 worth of jeans from a department store in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|President Trump
|1,483,625
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|53 min
|Moses Morales
|120
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|OzRitz
|62,982
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Sat
|76corvette
|30
|Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac...
|Jan 20
|Ben Quick
|7
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 19
|truth
|7,994
|Man Pays Parking Ticket 60 Years Late (Aug '06)
|Jan 19
|Suezanne
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC