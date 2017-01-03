Chesapeake family searching for missing parrot
The post says the parrot is a brightly-colored yellow and green sun conure named 'Tootsie,' who went missing on New Year's Day in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake, in the Forest Cove and Lindburgh Manor subdivisions. Tootsie was last seen and heard high in the trees but did not fly down when his family spotted him.
