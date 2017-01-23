Chesapeake families pack school board...

Chesapeake families pack school board meeting to voice their opinion on rezoning

Monday Jan 23 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Chesapeake families packed the school board meeting and voiced their concerns about a plan to change which schools their kids attend. 50 people signed up to speak at Monday's school board meeting and most of them were against the idea of rezoning for middle schools including Hickory Middle School which is currently more than 124 percent over capacity.

