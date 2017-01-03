Chesapeake 48 mins ago 10:58 a.m.Woma...

Chesapeake 48 mins ago 10:58 a.m.Woman in labor catches ride to Chesapeake hospital in snowplow

A North Carolina man was mighty glad to see a snowplow as he tried to get his pregnant wife to a hospital in Chesapeake during the weekend storm. According to our partners at The Virginian-Pilot , Hugh Dawson of Moyock, North Carolina, headed to a hospital with his wife Stephanie around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

