Chesapeake 48 mins ago 10:58 a.m.Woman in labor catches ride to Chesapeake hospital in snowplow
A North Carolina man was mighty glad to see a snowplow as he tried to get his pregnant wife to a hospital in Chesapeake during the weekend storm. According to our partners at The Virginian-Pilot , Hugh Dawson of Moyock, North Carolina, headed to a hospital with his wife Stephanie around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|The Unforgiving Axe
|1,475,141
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Fred Flintstone R...
|62,806
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|5 hr
|Kashus Klay
|113
|I am here
|5 hr
|The King of Va Beach
|1
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|5 hr
|Porrus Poope
|19
|Top 10 Italian dishes (Mar '09)
|5 hr
|El-massah shabeeb
|4
|Review: Homecrest Mobile Home Park (Apr '09)
|Mon
|El-massah shabeeb
|57
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC