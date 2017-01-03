Backroom at The Limited in Hampton shutters as retailer closes stores nationwide
The Backroom at The Limited women's clothing store closed its doors in Peninsula Town Center in Hampton as the company works to shutter all of its stores by Sunday. The store at 1650 Merchant Lane was empty on Friday.
