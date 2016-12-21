Virginia Members of Electoral College Say They're Voting With Mixed Emotions
Bethany Rowland and her mother Susan Rowland, two of Virginia's appointed electors, pose for photos Thursday, December 15, 2016. The two will join the 535 others that make up the electoral college on December 19th to cast the official votes for the President of the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Style Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|24 min
|Disgusted and Angry
|1,466,102
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,601
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,980
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Fri
|MALIBUMARK
|95
|Third teen arrested in connection to Virginia B...
|Dec 22
|Marc
|1
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Dec 21
|NN kid
|2,355
|dwayne langston (Feb '06)
|Dec 21
|Angie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC