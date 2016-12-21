The Polarizer: Following Steve Bannon's Trail Through Virginia

When Francis Bannon journeyed from Baltimore to Norfolk more than a century ago for work, the tugboat engineer could never have guessed that his great-grandson would become one of the most polarizing figures in national politics - and soon, a top adviser to the president of the United States. Now, Stephen Bannon's Virginia roots are a part of nearly every story examining his rise, including his role leading conservative news site Breitbart since 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Style Weekly.