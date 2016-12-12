Repairs to affect traffic at the Deep Creek Bridge on Wednesday

The Deep Creek Bridge in Chesapeake will close to traffic in 15-minute intervals on Wednesday, December 14 between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. in order for repairs to be made, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The work requires contractors to work both above the bridge and from a boat below the bridge, and requires daylight for safety reasons.

