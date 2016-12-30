Portsmouth Police need help locating ...

Portsmouth Police need help locating missing Chesapeake teen

Friday Dec 30

Monique was last seen at the McDonald's restaurant in the 2600 block of Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth Thursday at 6 p.m. She was last seen getting in a dark green 1998 2-door Honda Accord with Virginia tags, VGA-3672. This car is believed to have been driven by a 20-year-old black male named, Marques Porter, who is a person of interest in this case.

