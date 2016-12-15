Only On 10: Chesapeake neighborhood plagued by break-ins thanks police
On Thursday, only 10 On Your Side was there as neighbors from Western Branch delivered gifts, snacks and cards to the Fourth Precinct. "Them being there for us, protecting us, is just amazing and you can't give enough gifts for that," said Leigh Anne Newsom.
