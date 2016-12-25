Man killed by car while trying to cro...

Man killed by car while trying to cross Indian River Road in Chesapeake

Sunday Dec 25 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A man was killed on Christmas night after he was struck by a car while trying to cross Indian River Road. According to Chesapeake Police, officers responded to the intersection of Indian River Road and Oaklette Drive at 7:38 p.m. A 58-year-old man was attempting to cross Indian River Road when a vehicle traveling westbound hit him.

