Man killed by car while trying to cross Indian River Road in Chesapeake
A man was killed on Christmas night after he was struck by a car while trying to cross Indian River Road. According to Chesapeake Police, officers responded to the intersection of Indian River Road and Oaklette Drive at 7:38 p.m. A 58-year-old man was attempting to cross Indian River Road when a vehicle traveling westbound hit him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Chesapeake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Aquarius-wy
|1,467,586
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Babez7002
|62,606
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|12 hr
|TOXIC COPS
|110
|the truth about the jews
|19 hr
|Boss hog
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Tue
|ShrimpDog
|833
|All black run Democrat city is a ghetto
|Tue
|Ayers
|1
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Tue
|Ayers
|2,356
Find what you want!
Search Chesapeake Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC