Gas leak in Chesapeake releases 1,000 gallons

Sunday Dec 25 Read more: The Daily News-Record

The Virginian Pilot reports that the leak was reported Sunday morning at TransMontaigne Produce Services on Halifax Lane. The Chesapeake Fire Department's Foam Team and Hazardous Materials Team are both on the scene, and say the leak has been contained.

