Gas leak in Chesapeake releases 1,000 gallons
The Virginian Pilot reports that the leak was reported Sunday morning at TransMontaigne Produce Services on Halifax Lane. The Chesapeake Fire Department's Foam Team and Hazardous Materials Team are both on the scene, and say the leak has been contained.
