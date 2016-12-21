Fight over ownership of Chesapeake go...

Fight over ownership of Chesapeake golf course, built on coal ash, could draw in Dominion

Tuesday Dec 20

The Battlefield Golf Club in Chesapeake, built with 1.5 million tons of Dominion Virginia Power coal ash, is the subject of a protracted ownership fight that could have major implications for the future of the property.

Chesapeake, VA

