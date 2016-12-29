Aldi hiring for Hampton Roads stores in January
The Aldi grocery store chain is hiring workers for its stores in Newport News, Chesapeake and Portsmouth by hosting job fairs on Jan. 3 and Jan. 10. The hiring events are in support of the ongoing growth of Aldi in the area, according to a news release. Store associates make $11.50 an hour while shift managers make $16 an hour.
