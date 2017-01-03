Aircraft carrier group returns from the Middle East
There are 4 comments on the WLNE-TV Providence story from Friday Dec 30, titled Aircraft carrier group returns from the Middle East. In it, WLNE-TV Providence reports that:
Airman William Samson's grandmother, Cathy Kyles, left, and parents Marie and Tony Jackson wait for his ship - the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower - to return home to Naval Station Norfolk, in Norfolk, Va., on Fri... . Family and friends wave to their sailors as the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower returned to Naval Station Norfolk, in Norfolk, Va., on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, after a seven-month deployment to the Middle East and t... .
#1 Friday Dec 30
In fact, Obama took US Military away from the Middle East and gave Putin full control while the Iranian and Russian aircraft carriers control the Mediterranean Sea and the entire Middle East and now Obama is trying to create new cold war with Russia? Undoubtedly, the security of each and every American was abandoned by Obama-Hillary anti-American and Jihadist sympathizer regime. Obama, Hillary and Kerry pulled US troop and US aircraft carriers from the entire Middle East step by step, created the Iranian nuke superpower with American Uranium, Created ISIS caliphate and armed it with American best weapons, Brought the Russian aircraft Carriers to Syria ports, made American top secrets available to five intelligence agents of our worst enemies including Iranian regime, Russia, China and North Korea with Hillary open to all e-mail private server and recently used the Un to delegitimize Israel and embolden ISIS Caliphate, Hamas and Hezbollah that surround Israel to destroy it and create Caliphate in Jerusalem that UN made part of the Palestinian state. The American people trusted their President Obama, US Congress to keep America safe and prevent the destruction of Israel but behind our backs, Obama has anti-American and anti-Israel agenda. Thanks the Lord for Trump for defeating Hillary and her supporter Obama and hopefully protecting America and Israel from the Mozlem Brotherhood terrorist regimes and Iran that Obama and Hillary supported over American interests.
#2 Saturday Dec 31
They're only returning to get branded with the tRump logo, then they'll return to do Vladimir's bidding.
#3 Saturday Dec 31
They have done countless good, bombing the crap outta ISIS, and killing their leaders....that is why you are seeing more terrorist acts, outside of the battle field......American's should honor their service....
#5 Saturday Dec 31
When will you be changing your name to Jeff "Not-So" Brightone?
You wouldn't look so dimwitted if you get some of your facts straightened out before you repeat these same inane posts.
First, Russia only has ONE aircraft carrier. It's name is the Admiral Kuznetsov. There aren't any others, so please quit using the plural version when it comes to this ship type.
Secondly and much more importantly, you need to get on board with the current conservative thinking. Russia is the greatest ally that your soon to be president could ever think of. Even if Donald Trump doesn't imbibe, within months, you will only find stocks of Vodka in the hotels, casinos, and resorts he owns. This includes the White House which will most likely have a new mortgage on it from Vlad and his friends.
