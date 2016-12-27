10 Killed on Virginia highways over C...

10 Killed on Virginia highways over Christmas holiday weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WTVR Richmond

Preliminary reports indicate 10 people were killed on Virginia highways during the Christmas holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police. The holiday weekend is considered from 12:01 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, through midnight Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chesapeake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min My New Alias RULES 1,467,846
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Community Disorga... 62,614
the truth about the jews Wed Boss hog 2
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Tue ShrimpDog 833
All black run Democrat city is a ghetto Tue Ayers 1
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Tue Ayers 2,356
I voted for Donald J. Trump Tue Ayers 3
See all Chesapeake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chesapeake Forum Now

Chesapeake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chesapeake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Chesapeake, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,527 • Total comments across all topics: 277,424,555

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC