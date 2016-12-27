10 Killed on Virginia highways over Christmas holiday weekend
Preliminary reports indicate 10 people were killed on Virginia highways during the Christmas holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police. The holiday weekend is considered from 12:01 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, through midnight Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
