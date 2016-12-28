$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Chesapeake Wawa
A $1 million winning ticket for the December 27 drawing was sold at the Wawa at 720 Woodlake Drive in Chesapeake. The ticket matched the first five numbers and missed the Mega Ball number.
