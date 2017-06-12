Spokane city attorney running for a municipal court judge seat...
Prosecutor Adam Papini asks two you defendants about their education and prospects for jail time if they don't complete tasks assigned by Community Court Monday, Mar. 10, 2014 at the Spokane Public Library. Papini was arrested for driving under the influence Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cheney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We are thinking moving to Spokane (Nov '08)
|Wed
|sissy
|147
|Spokane man pleads guilty to theft from Coeur d... (Sep '11)
|Jun 14
|Jus sayng
|2
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|Jun 7
|ya know who
|2
|Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ
|Jun 5
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
|Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ...
|Jun 5
|budheart
|1
|Seahawks Pete Carroll Knows What He’s Doing: Ke...
|Jun 2
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Fans React To ESPN’s Article: ...
|May 31
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cheney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC