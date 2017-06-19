Police searching for person who stole...

Police searching for person who stole trophies from Cheney High School

Tuesday Jun 13

Police in Cheney are looking for a man who broke into Cheney High School late Monday and made off with trophies from the 1960s. According to police, at around 11 p.m. a white man in his early 20s broke out the rear gym building lights at the high school.

