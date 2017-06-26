Flipped cement truck creating problem...

Flipped cement truck creating problems for tow trucks - Fri, 16 Jun 2017 PST

Friday Jun 16

Several tow trucks attempt to right a flipped concrete truck south of Cheney on Friday, June 16, 2017. Preliminary information indicates that the driver drifted off the edge of the road and then over-corrected, flipping the truck, said Spokane County Sheriff's Office spokesman Deputy Mark Gregory.

