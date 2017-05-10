Two car injury crash on highway 904 S. of Four Lakes exit
Two people have been injured in a two car crash on highway 904 and Jensen Rd. near Cheney. Washington State Patrol tells us there are injuries but they weren't able to confirm how sever they were.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cheney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Justaskin
|41
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|Apr 18
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr 16
|Brenda Peoples
|1
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Apr 14
|Harrisson
|34
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Apr 11
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Noddn
|8
Find what you want!
Search Cheney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC