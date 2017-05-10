Two car injury crash on highway 904 S...

Two car injury crash on highway 904 S. of Four Lakes exit

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Two people have been injured in a two car crash on highway 904 and Jensen Rd. near Cheney. Washington State Patrol tells us there are injuries but they weren't able to confirm how sever they were.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Apr 20 Justaskin 41
News Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu... Apr 18 lead from behind 1
News PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area Apr 16 Brenda Peoples 1
News Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct" Apr 14 Harrisson 34
Can the ZAGS hold on to key players? Apr 11 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14) Mar '17 Noddn 8
woman looking for fun (Feb '15) Mar '17 Noddn 8
See all Cheney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheney Forum Now

Cheney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Cheney, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,284 • Total comments across all topics: 280,946,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC