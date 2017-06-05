Post Falls man wanted for aggravated ...

Post Falls man wanted for aggravated assault

Tuesday May 23

Coeur d'Alene Police would like the public's help locating a wanted felon. 28-year-old Dale Lee Rhea is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant, charged with Aggravated Assault.

