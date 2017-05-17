Cheney's Wild Bill's Longbar doubles as Wyoming in romantic...
Bright and early Wednesday morning, far outside of normal business hours, Wild Bill's Longbar in Cheney was packed - not with its usual clientele of Eastern Washington University students, but by the cast and crew of "The Purple Rose," a romantic thriller that's being filmed there. The movie is based on local author Christi Walsh's book of the same name, the first in her Chroma series.
Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
