Cheney's Wild Bill's Longbar doubles ...

Cheney's Wild Bill's Longbar doubles as Wyoming in romantic...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Bright and early Wednesday morning, far outside of normal business hours, Wild Bill's Longbar in Cheney was packed - not with its usual clientele of Eastern Washington University students, but by the cast and crew of "The Purple Rose," a romantic thriller that's being filmed there. The movie is based on local author Christi Walsh's book of the same name, the first in her Chroma series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Formidable Leaders: Seahawks Draft Picks in Sec... 12 hr SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
jesus said the crow thta thye use ot arn people... May 13 chris rock 1
skype (May '14) May 12 Sammysissy999 3
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Apr 20 Justaskin 41
News Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu... Apr 18 lead from behind 1
News PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area Apr '17 Brenda Peoples 1
News NAACP chapter president questioned about her ra... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Here Is One 50
See all Cheney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheney Forum Now

Cheney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Cheney, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,004 • Total comments across all topics: 281,089,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC