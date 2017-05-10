Caught on Camera: Fight breaks out on...

Caught on Camera: Fight breaks out on plane

Tuesday May 2

A fight broke out on a flight from Japan to the U.S. It's not known at this time what started the argument between the two passengers but you can see punches being thrown before the man in the red shirt is forced off the plane. Moments later he returns and continues to try and argue with the man in the black shirt, who punches him in the face.

