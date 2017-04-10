WSU names Mom of the Year - Mon, 10 Apr 2017 PST
It is estimated that more than 75,000 people were killed during the Salvadorian Civil War, a violent, 12-year-long conflict from 1980 to 1992 between El Salvador's government and a coalition of guerilla groups called the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front. Maria Cruz was a survivor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Cheney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|5 hr
|Redefined
|24
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 3
|neeljune
|40
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Mar 27
|Tracey
|78
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 26
|Porch Honkey
|36
|NAACP chapter president questioned about her ra... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Here Is One
|50
Find what you want!
Search Cheney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC