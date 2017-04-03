Nominate Cheney resident to receive f...

Nominate Cheney resident to receive free yardwork - Thu, 06 Apr 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

In conjunction with its annual community clean-up day, Cheney is seeking nominations of elderly or disabled residents to receive free spring cleaning yard work. The work will be done 9 a.m. to noon April 22 and may include raking, pruning and removal of yard waste.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct" 5 hr Kana 27
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Apr 3 neeljune 40
Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14) Mar 31 Noddn 8
woman looking for fun (Feb '15) Mar 31 Noddn 8
News So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07) Mar 27 Tracey 78
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) Mar 26 Porch Honkey 37
News Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr... Mar 26 Buried Valor 7
See all Cheney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheney Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Spokane County was issued at April 06 at 2:22PM PDT

Cheney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Cheney, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,249 • Total comments across all topics: 280,116,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC