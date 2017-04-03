Nominate Cheney resident to receive free yardwork - Thu, 06 Apr 2017 PST
In conjunction with its annual community clean-up day, Cheney is seeking nominations of elderly or disabled residents to receive free spring cleaning yard work. The work will be done 9 a.m. to noon April 22 and may include raking, pruning and removal of yard waste.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cheney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|5 hr
|Kana
|27
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 3
|neeljune
|40
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Mar 27
|Tracey
|78
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 26
|Porch Honkey
|37
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Mar 26
|Buried Valor
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cheney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC