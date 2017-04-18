Badger, Williams likely to be top trout waters on opening day - Sun, 16 Apr 2017 PST
Although water levels have been dropping at area lakes, they remain higher than normal and could still be above the tops of established boat ramps this week. Badger and West Medical public launches were in good shape last week, but at Williams Lake state fish biologists had to back their boat 30 feet through very shallow water before they reached the ramp.
