Spokane port district bill passes Washington House - Fri, 03 Mar 2017 PST

House Bill 1347, which would allow Spokane County commissioners to put a proposal to form a county-wide port district on the ballot sometime before the end of 2020, passed on an 81-16 vote Friday. Among Spokane-area representatives, Democrats Timm Ormsby and Marcus Riccelli and Republicans Mary Dye, Jeff Holy, Joe Schmick and Mike Volz voted yes.

