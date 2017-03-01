Spokane port district bill passes Washington House - Fri, 03 Mar 2017 PST
House Bill 1347, which would allow Spokane County commissioners to put a proposal to form a county-wide port district on the ballot sometime before the end of 2020, passed on an 81-16 vote Friday. Among Spokane-area representatives, Democrats Timm Ormsby and Marcus Riccelli and Republicans Mary Dye, Jeff Holy, Joe Schmick and Mike Volz voted yes.
