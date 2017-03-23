(Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) New offensive coordinator...
For five months, the offensive coordinator of the Eastern Washington football team lived alone, sleeping on a mattress in the dining room of a mostly empty house. The set-up was about convenience: Troy Taylor could reach the light switch and the thermostat from his bed, then walk into the kitchen when he was hungry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Cheney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the FtRA a real gang ? (Mar '16)
|Mar 17
|Hobo man
|3
|skype (May '14)
|Mar 10
|Michelle
|2
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Mar 4
|Mjs4799
|39
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 4
|Harrisson
|35
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Mar 4
|Harrisson
|6
|Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09)
|Mar 3
|esjaw56
|31
|Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11)
|Mar 3
|Mel
|11
Find what you want!
Search Cheney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC