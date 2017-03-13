Missing 66-year-old man found safe

Wednesday Mar 1

Spokane Police are asking for your help finding a missing 66-year-old man, last seen in the area of E. Montgomery and N. Ruby Wednesday morning. Police say Wallace Marsh was last seen near 122 E. Montgomery just before noon.

