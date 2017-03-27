Former Airway Heights prison guard fo...

Former Airway Heights prison guard found guilty of robbery, kidnapping - Tue, 28 Mar 2017 PST

A former Airway Heights prison guard was found guilty Tuesday on all charges related to two armed robberies he committed while wearing part of his guard uniform. Jeffrey J. Pool, 23, had previously worked at the Dollar Tree at 2424 First St. in Cheney before it was robbed in May 2015 and July 2016.

