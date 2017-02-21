WATCH: Spokane Police Chief Meidl holding press conference @ 2:30
Details on what exactly that means were not released, but we will be streaming the press conference live in the player above and on our SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl is holding a press release Tuesday afternoon regarding an "Internally generated demeanor complaint."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cheney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|8 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|need a it consultant?
|Feb 13
|cyber scout
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Feb 7
|VeganTiger
|2
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cheney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC