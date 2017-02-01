The Slice: Pronouncing it the way loc...

The Slice: Pronouncing it the way locals do - Thu, 02 Feb 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Cindy Matthews remembers how to say the name of the home of the University of Idaho by recalling "No cow in Moscow." Sometimes hearing a name pronounced incorrectly can remind you of the right way to say it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea... Tue VeganTiger 1
News Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07) Tue VeganTiger 105
Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status? Tue VeganTiger 1
News So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07) Jan 22 Bullylover 77
News Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t... Jan 17 LIFELONG IMMUNITY 1
News Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ... Jan 10 Error 13
News Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents Dec '16 MarianR 1
See all Cheney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheney Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Spokane County was issued at February 02 at 1:55PM PST

Cheney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Cheney, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC