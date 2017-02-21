The best places in Spokane to kiss yo...

The best places in Spokane to kiss your valentine - Tue, 14 Feb 2017 PST

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

We asked people on Facebook for their favorite place to share a kiss in Spokane. Some suggestions were general, such as Riverfront Park, and others were so specific they included weather: by the Steam Plant smokestacks, in the rain.

