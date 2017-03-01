Terrain marks milestone with new exhibit - Thu, 23 Feb 2017 PST

Also: Hart will host a Black Lunch Table from 6-9 p.m. Thrursday at Terrain, and will speak at noon Thursday at Eastern Washington University's Art Auditorium in Cheney. Terrain will mark a major milestone Friday with the opening of a new, permanent, visual arts gallery, featuring the exhibit "Oracular Rooftops" by Brooklyn-based artist Heather Hart.

